Indoor Farming Technology Market Global Growth : Philips Lighting, Netafim, American Hydroponics, ILLUMITEX, INC., General Hydroponics, Everlight Electronics and LumiGrow, Inc.

Indoor Farming Technology Market Report gives comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Indoor Farming Technology market. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study.

The Global Indoor Farming Technology Market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2017 and Estimated to expect to reach USD 41.0 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Indoor Farming Technology Market research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Farming Technology Industry.

The Key Players Operating In the Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Are –

· Philips Lighting

· Everlight Electronics

· Argus Controls Systems

· Netafim

· Lumigrow

· American Hydroponics

· ILLUMITEX, INC.

· General Hydroponics

· LumiGrow, Inc.

· Dalsem – Complete Greenhouse Projects

· Richel Group

· Urban Crop Solutions

· Certhon

Segmentation: Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

Indoor Farming Technology Market By Growing System

· Aeroponics

· Hydroponics

· Aquaponics

· Soil-Based

· Hybrid

Indoor Farming Technology Market By Component

· Hardware

· Climate Control Systems

· Sensors

· System Controls

· Lighting Systems

· Communication Systems

· Irrigation Systems

· Others

· Software & Services

Indoor Farming Technology Market By Facility Type

· Glass Or Poly Greenhouses

· Container Farms

· Indoor Vertical Farms

· Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems

Indoor Farming Technology Market By Crop Type

· Fruits & Vegetables

· Leafy Greens

· Tomato

· Strawberry

· Eggplant

· Others

· Herbs & Microgreens

o Basil

o Herbs

o Tarragon

o Wheatgrass

· Flowers & Ornamentals

· Perennials Flowers

· Annuals Flowers

· Ornamentals

· Other Crops

Indoor Farming Technology Market By End-User

· Large enterprises

· Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Indoor farming technology is a method of growing crops or plants entirely inside the house using various technologies. This farming methodology includes growing system such as aeroponics, soil-based, aquaponics and hybrid technologies to provide artificial lights for growing plants with the nutrients. Indoor farming technology can be used in home and commercially on both small and large scales. This technology is being used to grow fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens flowers & ornamentals.

The glass or poly greenhouses, container farms, indoor vertical farms and indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems are the facility type of indoor farming technology market. The increase in demand for fresh foods with high nutritive value, need for higher yields using limited space and water has led to the growth of indoor farming technology market. The Asia-Pacific region was projected to grow at the highest rate whereas the Americas and European region also contributed to global indoor farming technologies market in 2017. One of the major factors driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market is the lesser impact of changing weather conditions.

Key Insights in the Indoor Farming Technology Market Report:

· Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

· Market trends impacting the growth of the global indoor farming technology market

· Analyze and forecast the indoor farming technology market on the basis of services, end-user, and services

· Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative and application

· Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Indoor Farming Technology Market Drivers:

· Lesser impact of changing weather conditions

· Improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage

· Rise in investment of overseas business lines in agricultural operations

· Growth in demand for food, rapid urbanization, and increase in need for new productive soils

Indoor Farming Technology Market Restraint:

· Lighting challenges compared with natural lighting

· High initial investment for setup

· Limitations on the type of crops that can be grown

