Latest innovative report on Legal AI Software Market by 2025 | Top Key players like IBM (US), OpenText (US), Thomson Reuters (US), Veritone (US), ROSS Intelligence (US), Luminance (US), LexisNexis (US), Neota Logic (US), Everlaw (US), Legalsifter (US), Pensieve (India), Cognitiv+ (UK), Casetext (US)

Legal AI software refers to the usage of AI technology to perform various tasks carried out by law firms and corporate legal departments. Some of the factors such as increasing demand for AI-powered customer support service and growing demand for automation in applications such as eDiscovery, contract management, compliance, and case prediction are propelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness among law firms and Cybersecurity are the restraining the market growth.

The global Legal AI Software market is expected to expand at a CAGR of +31% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The report, titled Global Legal AI Software market defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report. All leading players in this global market are profiled with details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.

Top Key Vendors in Market:

IBM (US), OpenText (US), Thomson Reuters (US), Veritone (US), ROSS Intelligence (US), Luminance (US), LexisNexis (US), Neota Logic (US), Everlaw (US), Legalsifter (US), Pensieve (India), Cognitiv+ (UK), Casetext (US), Klarity (US), Omni Software Systems (US), Nalanda Technology (UK), LawGeex (Israel), Kira (US), and CaseMine (India)

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India have been analyzed on the basis of the manufacturing base, productivity, and profit margin. This Legal AI Software market research report has been scrutinized on the basis of different practical oriented case studies from various industry experts and policymakers. It uses numerous graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, pictures and flowchart for easy and better understanding to the readers.

The global Legal AI Software market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape. For this, the report encapsulates data on each of the key players in the market according to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information. The report’s conclusion leads into the overall scope of the global market with respect to feasibility of investments in various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the global Legal AI Software market in the near future.

