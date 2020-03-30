North America Cold Plasma Equipment Market to 2027: Awesome Research Tool You Can Try Before You Buy
Cold Plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and used in wide range of applications in various industries including medical and biomedical industries. It is a powerful tool which is used to provide antimicrobial treatment for wounds and injuries. The Cold Plasma Equipment technology offers non-thermal treatment of cancer, dentistry and others.
Cold plasma is proven effective in the biomedicine sector. Cold plasma is used in many medical treatments such as, atmospheric plasma on diabetes-induced enzyme glycation, oxidative stress, inflammation, disinfection, wound healing, cancer, dermatology, and scar treatment. Cold plasma have the ability to kill bacteria, including the drug-resistant bacteria to avoid further infection which helps in treating chronic wounds. This fastens the process of wound healing and prevents further complications and the related other discomforts. Although there are many other treatments for wound healing, it is expected that cold plasma therapy is one of the most effective treatment.
Plasma sources which are used in plasma medicine are of “low temperature” plasma sources operated at atmospheric pressure. Certainly in this context, low temperature refers to temperatures similar to room temperature, which is usually slightly above. Increasing in cases of diabetes, wound and other inflammation, is growing the market. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period.
Diabetes affects many parts of the body, especially feet. According to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, more than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes. The report finds that as of 2015, 30.3 million Americans – 9.4 percent of the U.S. population –have diabetes. Another 84.1 million have prediabetes, a condition that if not treated often leads to type 2 diabetes within five years. Diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2015. Diabetic foot ulcers are sores that develop on the feet, and they can develop even from seemingly trivial injuries to the feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are a common cause of amputation due to diabetes. Due to rise in use of cold plasma to treat diabetic patient, in various kind of treatment, it is likely to increase the cold plasma equipment market.
NORTH AMERICA COLD PLASMA EQUIPMENT– MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Regime
- Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment
- Low Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment
North America Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Application
- Wound Healing
- Blood Coagulation
- Cancer Treatment
- Dentistry
- Other Applications
North America Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Companies Mentioned
- Henniker Plasma
- Nordson Corporation
- TheraDep Technologies
- Neoplas tools GmbH
- Plasmatreat GmbH
- Adtec.
- terraplasma medical GmbH
- Tantec A/S
- Europlasma NV
- Bovie Medical
