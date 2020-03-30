North America Dairy Starter Culture Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The North America Dairy Starter Culture Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented on the basis of type as – mesophilic bacteria and thermophilic bacteria. The thermophilic bacteria segment in the North America dairy starter culture market is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment in the market. The thermophilic bacteria are considered to be those which breeds in milk under high temperatures, along with pasteurization. They are large, rod-shaped bacteria and are known as heat-loving bacteria as they grow in high temperatures such as 50 ºC or more. Thermophilic starters are made up of streptococci and lactobacilli which have an optimal growth temperature of 45 ºC. They are highly used in the production of yogurt and different types of cheese, mainly a variety of ‘cooked’ cheese such as Swiss cheese, Emmental, Gruyere and other Italian cheese. Streptococcus thermophilus starters are another category of thermophilic starters which are used for different types of soft cheeses as a substitute of mesophilic starters so as to provide special characteristics.

The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on nature as single strain type and multi strain type. The multi strain type segment holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market. Multi strain cultures are the cultures that consist of a known number of single strain cultures. These multiple strain cultures are composed of streptococcus cremoris, streptococcus lactis, and other gas and aroma producing mesophilic LABs. The aroma or odor producing lactic starters are essential for the production of sour cream, buttermilk, cultured butter, and other fermented milk products. The addition of multiple strain type of starter cultures is known to improve the shelf life of the product and gives an enhanced swelling characteristic that is suitable for the bakery products.

The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on product type as buttermilk, cheese, ripened butter, sour cream, yogurt, and others. The cheese segment holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market. Cheese is a dairy product that is derived from milk and is produced in an extensive range of textures, flavors, and colors by the coagulation of milk protein casein. The addition of dairy starter cultures has various functions in the production of cheese. The primary function of dairy starter culture is the formation of acids. Besides this, there are various other functions of dairy starter cultures that inhibit the production of cheese. The preservative property of starter dairy culture has been proven to be beneficial in increasing the shelf life of the cheese.

NORTH AMERICA DAIRY STARTER CULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Dairy Starter Cultures Market, by Type

Mesophilic Bacteria

Thermophilic Bacteria

North America Dairy Starter Cultures Market, by Nature

Single Strain Type

Multi Strain Type

North America Dairy Starter Culture Market – By Product Type

Buttermilk

Cheese

Ripened Butter

Sour Cream

Yogurt

Others

North America Dairy Starter Culture Market – By Function

Acid Production

Flavor Production

Others

Company Profiles

BDF Natural Ingredients, S.L.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L.

Bioprox

The Dow Chemical Company (Dupont)

Lallemand Inc.

LB Bulgaricum

Saccco System

