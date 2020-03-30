North America Nutraceuticals Market Research to 2027: Get Free Trial Access

The North America Nutraceuticals Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food. This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health. It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides physiological benefits. They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals. They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy. The Nutraceuticals market is rapidly growing at a faster pace over the past few years. Increase in the disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle is attracting consumers to consume nutraceuticals or functional foods in the daily diet. Currently, a healthy gut system is a major concern among health-conscious consumers. Functional food enrich with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients are consumed for maintaining gut health. Additionally, functional foods help to reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and also provide physiological benefits. The current trend among consumers to take preventive action to minimize the possibility of health issues further boost the demand for nutraceuticals. Consumers prefer to consume nutraceuticals rather than pharmaceutical drugs to prevent various diseases.

NORTH AMERICA NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Nutraceuticals Market, by Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal care and Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals Market, by Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

Company Profiles

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Abbott

Nestle SA

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

