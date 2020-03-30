North America Wet Pet Food Market Research to 2027: Cloud-Based Market Research Platform, Fast and Easy Access

The North America Wet Pet Food Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009736/request-trial

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

The is segmented on the basis of product is segmented into dog food, cat food, and others. The dog food segment in the North America wet pet food market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the cat food segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Dogs are among the most preferred pets food across North America. They are omnivore and thus adopt traditional eating habits, such as meat and non-meat scraps. They require proper nutrition at every stage of their life. Therefore a complete diet program with an adequate combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins, and water is crucial to maintain healthy body weight. Wet pet food contains a higher amount of aforementioned nutrients, and thus, dog owners prefer buying wet pet food. Wet food helps dogs fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone.

The North America wet pet food market is segmented on the basis of packaging type as canned, pouches, and others. The canned segment accounts for the largest share in the North America wet pet food market, while the pouches segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Cans are ideal for pet food packaging. They preserve food for a long time and keep it fresh, clean, and free from contamination due to airtight packaging. Wet food is generally made from fresh meat products, and it contains 70–80% moisture. Thus, pet food manufacturers prefer cans for packaging as these are easy to transport over long distances. Materials such as plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and metals such as steel and aluminium are used for canned pet food packaging. Growing concerns related to pet health among pet owners have raised the demand for products that are attractive, informative, and protective.

NORTH AMERICA WET PET FOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Product

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Packaging Type

Canned

Pouches

Others

North America Wet Pet Food Market, by Packaging Type

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialized Pet Shops

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

FirstMate Pet Foods

Little BigPaw

Mars, Incorporated

Monge SPA

Petguard Holdings, Llc

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Nestlé Purina Petcare

Butcher’s Pet Care

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009736/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]