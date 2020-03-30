Passive Fire Protection Market 2020 is Booming With Healthy CAGR by 2026. Leading Players are 3M; Sharpfibre Limited; HEMPEL A/S; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Rudolf Hensel GmbH; Hilti; Carboline Company

In this Passive Fire Protection market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Passive Fire Protection market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding.

Market Analysis: Global Passive Fire Protection Market

Global passive fire protection market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.51 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of regulations regarding fire protection amid rising concerns regarding fire safety in infrastructures.

Market Definition: Global Passive Fire Protection Market

Passive fire protection is a collection of solutions and products integrated into the structure of buildings, infrastructure implemented to prevent against fire resulting in promoting the safety against fire. The solutions include modifications in the construction planning such as using certain fire retardant materials as raw materials, fire retardant coatings, paints and other solutions.

Passive Fire Protection Market Drivers:

Surge in the construction activities worldwide is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growth of the oil & gas market resulting in better protection against fire and thermal management of the facilities is expected to drive the market growth

Significant advancements and innovations in the technology utilized for the production of these products is expected to drive the market growth

Passive Fire Protection Market Restraints:

Fluctuating nature of raw material prices associated with the raw materials utilized in the production of these products & solutions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Growth of concerns regarding the environment and usage of intumescent coatings is expected to act as a hindrance to the growth of the market

Global Passive Fire Protection Market Segmentation:

Passive Fire Protection Market : By Product

Cementitious Materials

Sealants

Foams & Boards

Intumescent Coatings Water-Based Solvent-Based

Fireproof Cladding

Others

Passive Fire Protection Market : By Application

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Passive Fire Protection Market : By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Passive Fire Protection Market:

In December 2018, Hempel announced the launch of a new passive fire protection coating offering capable of providing flame retardant protection for up to 60 minutes for steel structures in infrastructures. The product termed as “Hempafire Pro 315” is specifically designed to protect against cellulosic fire for up to 60 minutes while it may be able to prevent any damage for additional 90 minutes. The coating provides significantly low drying time while easier application results in better effectiveness of the product. It has been designed for application in all kinds of steel structures.

In September 2017, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced that they had agreed with Benarx Solutions AS regarding the distribution and marketing of fire protection solutions. The combined capability will result in Akzo Nobel N.V. combining their offering of wet-applied fire protection with dry fit passive fire protection offering of Benarx. This will lead to an expansion of consumers for both the organizations where they will be able to offer a more expanded product offering.

Competitive Analysis:Passive Fire Protection Market

Global passive fire protection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of passive fire protection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:Passive Fire Protection Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global passive fire protection market are Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited.; 3M; Sharpfibre Limited; HEMPEL A/S; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Rudolf Hensel GmbH; Hilti; Carboline Company; Akzo Nobel N.V.; PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.; Teknos Group; KANSAI PAINT CO.,LTD; Promat International NV; Contego International Inc.; Isolatek International; GCP Applied Technologies Inc.; Envirograf Passive Fire Products; Arabian vermiculite industries; Albi Protective Coatings; No-Burn, Inc.; Bollom; Demilec USA, Inc. and SKK Pte. Ltd., among others.

