PC Gaming Peripheral Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Much of the revenue growth comes from demanding hard-core gamers. As video games get more complex and competitive, the most dedicated players are looking for any edge they can get—like golfers looking for the longest hitting driver.

Razer is the world leading player in global PC Gaming Peripherals market with the market share of 12.83%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair and Sennheiser.

According to this study, over the next five years the PC Gaming Peripheral market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4060 million by 2024, from US$ 2380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PC Gaming Peripheral business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PC Gaming Peripheral market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Razer

Logitech G (ASTRO)

Turtle Beach

Corsair

Sennheiser

Plantronics

SteelSeries

Mad Catz

ROCCAT

QPAD

Thrustmaster

HyperX

Tt eSPORTS

Cooler Master

ZOWIE

Sharkoon

Trust

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the PC Gaming Peripheral value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Headsets

Mice

Keyboards

Surfaces

Controllers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Distribution Channels

Third-Party Retail Channels

Direct Channels

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PC Gaming Peripheral consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PC Gaming Peripheral market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PC Gaming Peripheral manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PC Gaming Peripheral with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PC Gaming Peripheral submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 PC Gaming Peripheral Segment by Type

2.2.1 Headsets

2.2.2 Mice

2.2.3 Keyboards

2.2.4 Surfaces

2.2.5 Controllers

2.3 PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 PC Gaming Peripheral Segment by Application

2.4.1 Distribution Channels

2.4.2 Third-Party Retail Channels

2.4.3 Direct Channels

2.5 PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global PC Gaming Peripheral by Players

3.1 Glob

Continued….

