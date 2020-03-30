PC Gaming Peripheral Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2024
Much of the revenue growth comes from demanding hard-core gamers. As video games get more complex and competitive, the most dedicated players are looking for any edge they can get—like golfers looking for the longest hitting driver.
Razer is the world leading player in global PC Gaming Peripherals market with the market share of 12.83%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair and Sennheiser.
According to this study, over the next five years the PC Gaming Peripheral market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4060 million by 2024, from US$ 2380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PC Gaming Peripheral business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PC Gaming Peripheral market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Razer
Logitech G (ASTRO)
Turtle Beach
Corsair
Sennheiser
Plantronics
SteelSeries
Mad Catz
ROCCAT
QPAD
Thrustmaster
HyperX
Tt eSPORTS
Cooler Master
ZOWIE
Sharkoon
Trust
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the PC Gaming Peripheral value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Headsets
Mice
Keyboards
Surfaces
Controllers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Distribution Channels
Third-Party Retail Channels
Direct Channels
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global PC Gaming Peripheral consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of PC Gaming Peripheral market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global PC Gaming Peripheral manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the PC Gaming Peripheral with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of PC Gaming Peripheral submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 PC Gaming Peripheral Segment by Type
2.2.1 Headsets
2.2.2 Mice
2.2.3 Keyboards
2.2.4 Surfaces
2.2.5 Controllers
2.3 PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 PC Gaming Peripheral Segment by Application
2.4.1 Distribution Channels
2.4.2 Third-Party Retail Channels
2.4.3 Direct Channels
2.5 PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global PC Gaming Peripheral Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global PC Gaming Peripheral by Players
3.1 Glob
Continued….
