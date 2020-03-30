Pest Control Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Pest Control market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5610 million by 2024, from US$ 2960 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pest Control business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report studies the Pest Control market, Pest control is the regulation or management of a species defined as a pest, a member of the animal kingdom that impacts adversely on human activities. The human response depends on the importance of the damage done, and will range from tolerance, through deterrence and management, to attempts to completely eradicate the pest. Pest control measures may be performed as part of an integrated pest management strategy.

In homes and Residential environments, the pests are the rodents, birds, insects and other organisms that share the habitat with humans and that feed on and spoil possessions.

The report specialized in home pesticides of pest control market.

In the world wide, pest control manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of pest control will increase.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pest Control market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Terminix

Rollins

Rentokil Initial

Anticimex

Killgerm

Ecolab

Massey Services

Bayer Advanced

BASF

Syngenta

Harris

Spectrum Brands

SC Johnson

Garden Tech

Ortho

Willert Home Products

Bonide Products

MGK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Pest Control value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bed Bug Extermination

Fly Control

Fruit Fly Control

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pest Control consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pest Control market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pest Control manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pest Control with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pest Control submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Pest Control Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pest Control Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Pest Control Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pest Control Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bed Bug Extermination

2.2.2 Fly Control

2.2.3 Fruit Fly Control

2.3 Pest Control Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Pest Control Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Pest Control Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Pest Control Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Pest Control Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Agricultural

2.5 Pest Control Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Pest Control Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Pest Control Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Pest Control Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Pest Control by Players

3.1 Global Pest Control Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Pest Control Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Pest Control Sales Market Share b

Continued….

