Portion Cups Market 2020 is Booming With Healthy CAGR by 2026. Leading Players are Dart Container Corporation; Placon; Sabert Corporation; BSIbio; Huhtamaki; Graphic Packaging International, LLC

In this Portion Cups market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Portion Cups market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding.

Market Analysis: Global Portion Cups Market

Global portion cups market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1181.38 million by 2026, register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in the quantity of food service restaurants & outlets globally and their increased usage by the population.

Market Definition: Global Portion Cups Market

Portion cups are specialised packaging products that are provided as containers to the end-users utilized in the food & beverages industry for the consumption of a single serving. These cups are generally medium-size but size can vary depending on their usage and applications. The materials utilized to make these packaging products are plastic, paper, aluminum foil, even sugarcane or some other biodegradable materials.

Portion Cups Market Drivers:

Low costs of raw materials resulting in low cost products for end-consumption is one of factors driving the growth of the market

Changes in lifestyle resulting in increased consumption of fast-food services is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Transformation of trends shifting the popularity of take-away services requiring packaging products and services is expected to drive the growth of the market

Portion Cups Market Restraints:

Reduced demand for packaged condiments, gravies & sauces provided in portion cups is expected to restrain the growth of the market growth

Complications in usage of certain portion cups made out of paper, certain plastics and sugarcane are factors expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of strict compliances from the authorities regarding the usage of plastics globally is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Portion Cups Market

Portion Cups Market : By Material Type

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Polyamide (PA) Bioplastics Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Starch Blends Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polystyrene (PS)

Paper

Aluminum Foil

Sugarcane

Others

Portion Cups Market : By Capacity

Up to 1Oz

1-2Oz

2-3Oz

3-4Oz

4-5Oz

5-6Oz

Above 6Oz

Portion Cups Market : By Application

Tomato Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Guacamole

Hummus

Soups

Dressings/Toppings

Bakery

Dairy

Ice Creams

Others

Portion Cups Market : By Distribution Channel

Retailers Supermarkets Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Discount Stores Convenience Stores

e-Retail

Direct Sales

Portion Cups Market : By End-Users

Food Service Outlets Full Service Restaurants Quick Service Restaurants Ice Cream Vendors

Institutional Cinemas Airlines & Railways Schools & Offices Hospitals

Households

Portion Cups Market : By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Portion Cups Market:

In February 2018, Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment announced the launch of several products to their product portfolio. The products designed in partnership with Eatery Essentials include disposable cups, lids and containers will be available on Dot It’s website. The product lines are specially designed for single-use and are meant to be disposed due to the growing trend of takeaway services and food delivery systems. These products are also available as branded alternatives on demand.

In August 2017, Dart Container Corporation announced that they will invest USD 40 million for the establishment of a new technical and innovation center situated in Michigan, United States. This facility will enable for enhanced levels of quality to their products. The plans for the facility includes constructing a new 250,000-square foot facility adjacent to Dart’s existing corporate office with 80,000-square feet provided to offices and the remaining for the enhancement & production of prototype products. Improvements of the existing areas are also planned to improve organizations’ tooling and machine production operations so that the area allocated expands from 215,000 square feet to 330,000 square feet.

Competitive Analysis: Global Portion Cups Market

Global portion cups market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of portion cups market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Portion Cups Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global portion cups market are Dart Container Corporation; Placon; Sabert Corporation; BSIbio; Huhtamaki; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; Georgia-Pacific; Winpak Ltd.; D&W Fine Pack; Eco-Products, Inc.; Fabri-Kal; Sonoco Products Company; Pactiv LLC; Amhil Enterprises; Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment; POLAR PAK COMPANY; London Bio Packaging; Berry Global Inc.; worldcentric.com; NatureWorks LLC; International Paper; The Waddington Group and Lollicup USA, Inc.

Research Methodology: Global Portion Cups Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of portion cups

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

