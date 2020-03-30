Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market Is Booming Worldwide | GE Healthcare (UK), Qualcomm (U.S.), Jawbone Inc. (U.S.), Withings SA (France)

“Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices” Market latest research study released by Report Ocean provides an in-depth assessment of the REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICES including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. The latest research study provides market opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support for business intelligence.

Key Players

The leading players of the global real time health monitoring devices market are GE Healthcare (UK), Qualcomm (U.S.), Jawbone Inc. (U.S.), Withings SA (France), Fitbit Inc. (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland) and others.

Key Findings

> On the basis of types, wearable devices accounted for the largest market share of 59.51 % in 2016.

> US accounted for the largest market share of 71.51% in 2016, with a market value of USD 8,585.0 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.17 % during the forecast period.

REAL TIME HEALTH MONITORING DEVICES Market Insights:

The global real time health monitoring devices market was valued at $ 30,667.9 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $ 67,982.2 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.29 % during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global real time health monitoring devices market are increasing use of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare, cost effectiveness and patients’ convenience to use these devices and increased usage of smart devices for health management among others. The growth barriers are lack of awareness about the possible applications of real time health monitoring devices and reluctance to share information regarding the health among others.

Market Segmentation:

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into wearable devices, and home health medical devices. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers and home settings and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global real time health monitoring devices market, registering 39.08 % in 2016.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional Analysis:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

