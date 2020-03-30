Restaurant Management Software Market Future Growth Prospect To 2025 – HotSchedules, Jolt, NCR, OpenTable, Oracle, Revel Systems

Global Restaurant Management Software Market valued approximately USD 14.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.89% over the forecast. The Global Restaurant Management Software market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the coming years. Restauranteurs nowadays are heavily relying on POS software for tracking sales, payment processing, and inventory management. They are deploying customer interacting software that allows guests to order and pay at the table and data analytics solutions to facilitate business decisions. Growing transformation in the restaurant technology is expected to be one of the key trends escalating market growth.

The market is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Technology disruption in the restaurant industry and soaring need for restaurant specific software such as billing and payment processing, inventory management, table management, and menu management are among the key trends stimulating market growth. Moreover, growing awareness regarding importance of data analytics solutions in providing valuable insights to improve day to day operation is poised to provide an up thrust to the market. Adoption of cloud systems is estimated to experience sharp rise during the forecast period, which in turn will supplement the growth of the market the front end software segment holds the largest share in the market in 2016.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are HotSchedules, Jolt, NCR Corporation, OpenTable, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Revel Systems Inc., ShopKeep, Square Inc., Touch Bistro & Fishbowl Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software Type:

– Front end software

– Accounting & cash flow software

– Purchasing & inventory management software

– Table & delivery management software

– Employee payroll & scheduling software

By Deployment Mode:

– On Premise

– On Cloud

By End User:

– FSR (Full service Restaurant)

– QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

– Institutional

