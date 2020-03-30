Retail Cloud Market Experience a Tremendous Growth | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

“Global Retail Cloud Market latest research study released by Report Ocean provides an in-depth assessment of the RETAIL CLOUD including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. The latest research study provides market opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support for business intelligence.

The global Retail cloud market is expected to grow at USD 33.89 Billion by 2020, approx. 18% of CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

Key Players

The key players of Retail cloud market includes IBM Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Syntel, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Corporation (U.S), Google, Inc. (U.S), Fujitsu Global (Japan), Infor, Inc., (U.S)

Key Findings

> The global Retail cloud market is expected to reach USD 28.72 Billion by 2022.

> By product, Customer Management sub segment in Retail cloud market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 19.77% CAGR during forecast period.

> By deployment, Hybrid Cloud sub segment in Retail cloud market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 20.11% CAGR during forecast period.

> By services, Platform as a service sub segment in Retail cloud market accounts for the largest market share of 3.17billion and is growing with approximately 17.49% CAGR during forecast period.

> By end users, Small & Medium Size Industry sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 18.43% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global Retail cloud market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific ranks third in the Retail cloud market.

RETAIL CLOUD Market Insights:

Retail cloud offers better productivity for retailer as it offers enhanced and valuable service to customers. The growing demand for Omni channel retail services also driving need of better distribution channel, skilled workforce and customer management. Omni-channel is the mixture of all physical and digital channels creating innovative and unified customer experience. To offer flawless Omni-channel requires excellent coordination between channels & operations which provide consumers 24×7 access to online retail portal. It allows customers to research about product & services, comparing the prices and receiving product from multiple channels. Retailers across the industry are investing in e-commerce and Omni-channel retailing in order to improve the customer experience as well as to become competitive in the markets

In the growing digital technology market, consumers are doing shopping from online retail websites and via mobile apps Major retail chains such as Wal-Mart, Target, and Costco are deploying several strategies on this fronts and trying hard to integrate their vast store network with online channel and attracting buyers to do online shopping which thereby boosting the company sales.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional Analysis:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



Retail cloud market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions due to high e-commerce adaptability by citizen which is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global Retail cloud market share followed by Europe, which stands as the second biggest market due to increase in shift of conventional commerce whereas, Asia-Pacific stands as third largest.

