Shea Butter Market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting: Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd, The Pure Company, The Savannah Fruits Company, VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: IOI Loders Croklaan, Wilmar Africa Ltd/ Ghana Specialty Fats, Ghana Nuts Ltd, Shebu Industries, Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd, The Pure Company, The Savannah Fruits Company, VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG, Akoma Cooperative, StarShea and International Oils & Fats Limited.

The shea butter market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 5%.0 by 2028.Growing demand for chocolates and confectioneries, growing application of shea butter in the bakery industry and rising incorporation of improved anti-aging ingredients into cosmetics are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Shea butter is an edible vegetable oil or fat, extracted from sun-dried kernels of the African shea tree. Shea butter is extensively used in cosmetics, health products and in the confectionery and chocolate industry (as an ingredient in cocoa butter alternatives). Shea butter and its fractions can also replace other edible vegetable oils or fats in other food applications. Shea butter is used for body, hand and facial products because of its unsaponifiables content. Shea butter contains ester resins recommended for damaged skin repair, cleansing and the sun’s protection. Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Shea Butter in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

