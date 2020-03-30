Sleep Apnea Devices Market Global Growth : Koninklijke Kentalis, Philips Benelux, CareFusion, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden America and Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc

The end user demand for the Sleep Apnea Devices Market has increased in the historic year 2015 base year 2016 and is expected to reach USD 14,119.5 million by 2024 from USD 7,800.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Medical Devices Industry global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2017 – 2024.

This report on Sleep Apnea Devices market consists of all the information needed to capture the majority of zonal end-users some information’s which are included all the drivers and restrains which derived from SWOT analysis and all the profile of the companies which are dominating the market.

Some of the Key Players: Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market

· Koninklijke Kentalis

· Philips Benelux

· CareFusion

· ResMed

· Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

· Medtronic

· Natus Medical Incorporated

· Nihon Kohden America

· Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

· SomnoMed

· DeVilbiss Healthcare

· NovaSom, Inc.

· Compumedics Limited – Official

· Itamar Medical

· Weinmann medical technology

· CleveMed (Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.)

Some of the major factors driving the market for sleep apnea devices market are increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population, and changing lifestyle, rising acceptance of home healthcare, increasing awareness of health, rising prevalence of sleep disorder, improving diagnosis rates, introduction to new technologies which improves patient comfort, increasing healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income.

On the other hand, high cost of treatment devices, high cost of treatment therapies, regulatory procedures, side effects of sleep apnea devices, cheap alternatives options for treatments, high competition in market, emerging companies may hinder the growth of the market.

On the basis of type, sleep apnea device market is categorized into: diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices. In 2017, diagnostic devices segment is expected to dominate the market with 60.3% market share.

Segmentation by Product Type:

· Polysomnography devices

· Respiratory polygraphs

· Pulse oximeters

· Actigraph systems

Polysomnography segment is expected to dominate the market in future along with the highest growing CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the therapeutic sleep apnea devices are segmented into positive airway pressure devices (PAP), continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP), automatically adjusting positive airway pressure devices (APAP), masks, adaptive servo ventilation, airway clearance system, oxygen concentrators, oral appliances and accessories.

Segmentation by Application:

· Hospitals

· Sleep Clinics

· Community Healthcare

· Home Healthcare

Key Drivers:

The advancement in the technologies and also increasing alternative options of devices for treatment of sleep apnea is adding to the driving factors of market.

Increasing number of people suffering from sleep apnea helps in driving the market.

Increased awareness of sleep related disorders and better technology to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) will majorly help in driving the market.

Key Points:

· Globally diagnostic device is driving the market with highest market share along with the highest CAGR.

· Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is dominating the Pulse Oximeters Market.

· Hospitals segment is dominating the global sleep apnea devices market in 2016 and this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

