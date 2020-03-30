Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting: Oracle, Siemens, Verizon Communications, Vodafone, Accenture

Being a global market research report, it also identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the ICT industry along with analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. The Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market report includes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market report also provides statistics on the current state of the industry and thereby acts as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market report:

• ABB

• AT&T

• Europe Mobile

• Cisco

• Hitachi

• Honeywell

• Huawei

• IBM

• NTT Communications

• Oracle

• Siemens

• Verizon Communications

• Vodafone

• Accenture

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Ericsson

• HP

• Microsoft

• Schneider Electric

• Telefonica

• Toshiba

IoT technology enables city planners to gain insights into different aspect of city management by enabling different devices to interconnect. It helps to manage large complex environments, understand the state of the city, and collaborate with different departments to produce cumulative results. There are a number of initiatives by IT and communication service providers. These increasing initiatives are increasing the popularity of the smart city concept across the globe.

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Segment by Type, covers

• Smart Grid

• Smart Home and Building

• Smart Water Network

• Smart Healthcare

• Smart Education

• Smart Security

• Smart Transport

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Communications Industry

• Transportation Industry

• Express Industry

• Government

• Education

• Others

