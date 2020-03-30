Smart Pills Market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting: Medtronic, Otsuka Holdings Company Limited, Olympus Corporation, and CapsoVision

The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This Smart pills market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors.

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Smart pills market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Smart pills market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Global smart pills market competition by top players include – Medtronic dominated the smart pills market accounting largest market share followed by Otsuka Holdings Company Limited, Olympus Corporation, and CapsoVision Inc. along with other players such as

Check-Cap

IntroMedic

JINSHAN Science & Technology

Lucid Group Limited

Global smart pills market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% in the forecast period to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period to 2025.The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising cancer screening awareness programs and technological advancements and R&D investment in smart pills market.

Smart pills market research report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. This market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

On the basis of application, the global smart pills market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring of cancer

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into occult GI, bleeding, crohn’s disease, small bowel tumors, celiac disease, inherited polyposis syndromes and mental disorders.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into multiparameter monitoring and single parameter monitoring.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centers and others. In 2018, hospital segment is expected to dominate the market with 52.8% market share in the forecast period 2018-2025.

