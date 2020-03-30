Sneaker Market Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Sneaker market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 102500 million by 2024, from US$ 70100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sneaker business, shared in Chapter 3.

Sneakers (also known as athletic shoes, tennis shoes, gym shoes, runners, takkies, or trainers) are shoes primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise, but which are now also often used for everyday wear. The term generally describes a type of footwear with a flexible sole made of rubber or synthetic material and an upper part made of leather or synthetic materials. Examples of such shoes include athletic footwear such as: basketball shoes, tennis shoes, cross trainers and other shoes worn for specific sports.

Sneaker is a favorite footwear choice for sports or casual occasions for men, women and kids.

Growing innovations and the rising trend of adopting a healthy lifestyle and increasing active participation of the young population in sports and related activities is expected to propel the demand for the athletic footwear market.

Geographically, the market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2016, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, with about 766 million pairs sold, followed by Europe of about 24.84% consumption market share in 2016.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sneaker market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825052

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Adidas

Nike

New Balance

Under Armour

ASICS

MIZUNO

Puma

Lining

Ecco

Kswiss

Skecher

ANTA

361°

PEAK

Guirenniao

China Dongxiang

Xtep

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Sneaker value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Adult Sneaker

Children Sneaker

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Competition

Amateur Sports

Lifestyle

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sneaker-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sneaker consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sneaker market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sneaker manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sneaker with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sneaker submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Sneaker Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sneaker Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sneaker Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sneaker Segment by Type

2.2.1 Adult Sneaker

2.2.2 Children Sneaker

2.3 Sneaker Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sneaker Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Sneaker Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Sneaker Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Sneaker Segment by Application

2.4.1 Competition

2.4.2 Amateur Sports

2.4.3 Lifestyle

2.5 Sneaker Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sneaker Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Sneaker Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Sneaker Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Sneaker by Players

3.1 Global Sneaker Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sneaker Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Sneaker Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Sneaker Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Sneaker Revenu

Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2825052

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155