Sports Apparels Market Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Apparels market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 318500 million by 2024, from US$ 227000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Apparels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.

Sports Apparels is widely used in Amateur Sport and Professional Athletic. The most proportion of Sports Apparels is for Amateur Sport, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 85%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Apparels market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825012

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Sports Apparels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sports-apparels-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports Apparels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sports Apparels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Apparels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Apparels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Apparels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Sports Apparels Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sports Apparels Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sports Apparels Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sports Apparels Segment by Type

2.2.1 Shirt

2.2.2 Coat

2.2.3 Pants

2.2.4 Skirts

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Sports Apparels Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sports Apparels Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Sports Apparels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Sports Apparels Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Sports Apparels Segment by Application

2.4.1 Professional Athletic

2.4.2 Amateur Sport

2.5 Sports Apparels Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sports Apparels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Sports Apparels Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Sports Apparels Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Sports Apparels by Players

3.1 Global Sports Apparels Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sports Apparels Sales by Players (2017-2019)

Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2825012

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155