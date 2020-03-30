Sports Protective Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Protective Equipment market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14300 million by 2024, from US$ 9410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Protective Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the sports protective equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, so many foreign companies have plant in China.

Although sports protective equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Protective Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bauerfeind

McDavid

LP SUPPORT

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Under Armour

Nike

Shock Doctor Sports

AQ-Support

Decathlon

Amer Sports

Adidas

Vista Outdoor

Xenith

Storelli

CENTURY

Schutt

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Sports Protective Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Helmets

Protective Eyewear

Face Protection and Mouth Guards

Pads, Guards and Straps

Protective Clothing and Footwear

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Competitive Athlete

Scroll Sports

Ball Games

Mountaineering and Rock Climbing

Winter Sports

Water Sports

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports Protective Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sports Protective Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Protective Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Protective Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Protective Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Sports Protective Equipment Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sports Protective Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sports Protective Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Helmets

2.2.2 Protective Eyewear

2.2.3 Face Protection and Mouth Guards

2.2.4 Pads, Guards and Straps

2.2.5 Protective Clothing and Footwear

2.3 Sports Protective Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Sports Protective Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Competitive Athlete

2.4.2 Scroll Sports

2.4.3 Ball Games

2.4.4 Mountaineering and Rock Climbing

2.4.5 Winter Sports

2.4.6 Water Sports

2.5 Sports Protective Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Continued….

