Sportswear Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Sportswear market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 102500 million by 2024, from US$ 84100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sportswear business, shared in Chapter 3.

The classification of Sportswear includes Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts and others. The proportion of Upper Garment in 2015 is about 52%.

Sportswear is widely used in Professional Athletic and Amateur Sport. The most proportion of Sportswear is Amateur Sport, and the sales volume in 2015 is 2000 M units.

Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sportswear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Sportswear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sportswear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sportswear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sportswear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sportswear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sportswear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Sportswear Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sportswear Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Sportswear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sportswear Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hats

2.2.2 Upper Garment

2.2.3 Under Clothing

2.2.4 Skirts

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Sportswear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sportswear Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Sportswear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Sportswear Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Sportswear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Professional Athletic

2.4.2 Amateur Sport

2.5 Sportswear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sportswear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Sportswear Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Sportswear Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Sportswear by Players

3.1 Global Sportswear Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Sportswear Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Sportswear Sales Market Share by Players (2017-20

Continued….

