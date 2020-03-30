Utility Locator Market to Set Phenomenal Growth with Key Vendors | RHD Services, Inc., OneVision Utility Services., Sidewinder Utility Locators., US Radar, and More
Utility Locator Market report analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. Global utility locator market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period to 2026. Major Players such as ON TARGET UTILITY SERVICES, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp., RHD Services, Inc., OneVision Utility Services., Sidewinder Utility Locators., US Radar, and Olameter among others. The utility locator use various tactics for preventing damages such as during excavation, various marking and locating are used to identifying and labelling underground public utility mains and cables, different colour paint is used to mark the different utilities such as red for electrical power lines, blue for potable water, yellow for gas, orange for communications or signal lines, purple for reclaimed water, green for sewers, white for proposed construction and pink for survey markings. Major Drivers and Restraints of the Utility Locator Market:
- On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into ground penetrating radar (GPR), electromagnetic field, others
- On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into equipment and services
- On the basis of target, the market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic
- On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segmented into telecommunication, electricity, water and sewage, oil and gas, transportation, and others. The telecommunication is expected to lead the global utility locator market.
- The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America(Brazil etc.)
- Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
