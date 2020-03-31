14.92% Growth Rate for Printed electronics Market by 2023 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Global report titled “Printed electronics Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Printed Electronics Market is estimated to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2023 from US$ 6.8 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.92% during 2018–2023.

The market report of Printed electronics identifies key market players as Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Nissha USA (US), NovaCentrix (US), Molex (US), E Ink Holdings (US), Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal), and Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) (US).

Inkjet printing is a contactless printing process used in applications requiring uniform thickness. Unlike screen printing, inkjet printing is used in emerging applications such as textile and industrial. Inkjet printing is also gaining high traction in commercialized applications, such as sensors, OLEDs, and PVs owing to its ability to digitally control the ejection of ink droplets of defined volume and precisely position them onto a substrate.

Printed displays are mainly used in consumer electronic products such as wearables and mobile devices. Increasing proliferation of lightweight, innovative, and flexible displays in consumer electronic devices is fueling the demand for printed displays. Rising demand for connected and IoT devices in the consumer electronics industry is also propelling the growth of the printed display market.

In the aerospace & defence industry, this technology is used in an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) owing to its advantages such as lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in low maintenance requirements. Emerging applications in the aerospace & defense industry, such as avionics, high-power lasers, radars, nano devices, stents, high-power electromagnetic systems, and nitrogen systems are creating a need for miniaturization and micro-miniaturization of systems.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 55%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 15%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 50%, Directors = 20%, and Others = 30%

By Region: Americas = 40%, Europe = 35%,APAC = 15%, and RoW = 10%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking in terms of revenue and core competencies

To provide the value chain analysis pertaining to the printed electronics market

To describe and forecast the overall printed electronics market , in terms of value, segmented on the basis of technology, material, application, end-user industry, and geography

, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of technology, material, application, end-user industry, and geography To describe and forecast the market size, in terms of value, for various segments with regard to 4 main regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the printed electronics market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze competitive developments such as contracts, acquisitions, product launches and developments, and research and development (R&D) in the overall printed electronics market

