5G Technology Market Will Generate Massive Revenue In Coming Years | Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Huawei Technology, Nokia

5G is the next-generation cellular technology that offers high speed connectivity at lower latency. The technologies such as robotics, autonomous vehicle, and smart cities, offer lucrative opportunity for the 5G technology market. Key players in the market include Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Huawei Technology, Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Inc., Telecom Italia, Telstra, T-Mobile, and Intel Corporation.

5G is the next-generation cellular technology that offers high speed connectivity at lower latency. The technologies such as robotics, autonomous vehicle, and smart cities, offer lucrative opportunity for the 5G technology market. Various telco operators in collaboration with equipment manufacturers are conducting trials across the globe. For instance, Deutsche Telekom AG entered into an agreement with SK Telecom, to speed up the rollout of next generation mobile networks. This agreement is expected to develop 5G core technologies such as 5G ultra-low latency MPEG media transport (MMT), 5G repeaters and in-building solutions and the multipath user datagram protocol (UDP) in June 2019. Further, in May 2019, Ericsson entered into a partnership with SoftBank, to deploy multi-band 5G network in Japan. In this partnership, Ericsson will provide SoftBank with radio access network equipment, which will enable SoftBank to launch 5G services on their newly granted 3.9-4.0 GHz and 29.1-29.5 GHz bands for 5G New Radio (NR).

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in the 5G technology market in response to great initiatives by the governments in key economies toward deployment of 5G spectrum. For instance, China’s central government is associating in positioning of 5G network in China to increase earnings from the domestic market and develop industrial systems. Further, the government in South Korea is also supporting the telecommunications providers in development of 5G. Furthermore, wide presence of younger population in Asia-Pacific is increasing the demand for digital applications including social gaming, media, and online video consumption. In such applications, 5G network is expected to provide high data rate and thus, meet consumer expectations. Moreover, Asia-Pacific has many new entrants in multiple markets, which is also expected to fuel the demand for 5G technology in the region.

The market growth is supplemented by the rise in number of IoT devices and adoption of edge computing, surge in demand for content streaming services, and increase in demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation. However, challenges with small cell deployments and implementation of fiber backhaul impede the market growth. Conversely, the market is expected to witness significant development in the near future, owing to opportunities in autonomous vehicles and increase in investment in smart cities.

The market growth is supplemented by the rise in number of IoT devices and adoption of edge computing, surge in demand for content streaming services, and increase in demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation. However, challenges with small cell deployments and implementation of fiber backhaul impede the market growth. The market is expected to witness significant development in the near future, owing to opportunities in autonomous vehicles and increase in investment in smart cities.

The in-depth information by segments of the 5G Technology market:

Market Segmentation:

BY OFFERING

> Hardware

> Software

> Services

BY CONNECTIVITY

> Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB)

> Ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC)

> Massive machine type communication (mMTC)

BY APPLICATION

> Connected vehicles

> Monitoring & tracking

> Automation

> Smart surveillance

> VR & AR

> Enhanced video services

> Others

BY END USER

> Manufacturing

> Automotive

> Energy & Utilities

> Transportation & Logistics

> Healthcare

> Government

> Media & Entertainment

> Others

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

