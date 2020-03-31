Accountable Care Solutions Market and Investment Breakdown, Insights, Scope, Forecast By 2025

Accountable Care Solutions Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Accountable care solutions help in gathering electronic health record (EHR) data and permitting healthcare providers to use their present systems and workflows. Many organizations have made numerous investments in the software to help and make it easy for experts to incorporate accountable care solutions software. The accountable care solutions have broader goal such as to coordinate care across the entire care continuum, from physicians to hospitals and to other clinicians.

“Global Accountable Care Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the accountable care solutions industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global accountable care solutions market with detailed market segmentation by products & services, delivery mode, end user, and geography. The global accountable care solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Implementation of government initiatives to increase patient-centric care, rise of incentives to shift the risk from healthcare payers to providers, growing number of accountable care organizations, rising need to curtail escalating healthcare costs is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growing focus on value-based medicine, use of analytics in precision and personalized medicine, cloud-based analytics is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of accountable care solutions market during the forecast period.

Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., Aetna Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Verscend Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, ZeOmega, and eClinicalWorks.

The report also includes the profiles of key accountable care solutions companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

North America is anticipated to hold largest share of the accountable care solutions market, followed by Europe due to rising federal healthcare mandates to lower increasing healthcare costs and provide quality care; increasing regulatory requirements; and rising government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements are expected to drive market growth in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to increasing prevalence of various disorders, rising medical tourism, increasing government initiatives for eHealth, growing demand for quality health care, and large base of aging population in the region.

The accountable care solutions market is segmented based on products & services as, healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and services. Healthcare provider solutions segment is further sub-segmented into revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, healthcare analytics, patient engagement solutions, and other solutions. Healthcare payer solutions segment is further sub-segmented into payment management solutions, claims management solutions, provider network management solutions, and other payer solutions. Services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation services, support & maintenance services, consulting services, and training & education services. On the basis of delivery mode, accountable care solutions market is segmented into on-premise delivery mode and web & cloud-based delivery mode. Based on the end user the market is segmented as healthcare payers and healthcare providers.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry overview and forecast of the global accountable care solutions market based on products & services, delivery mode, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall accountable care solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

