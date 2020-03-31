Air Insulated Switchgear Market 2020 Growth Opportunities and Future Scope till 2027

Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market – Scope of the Report

The switchgear refers to the combination of electrical disconnect switches, circuit breakers, or switches primarily used for control, protection and isolation of electrical equipment. It is used for de-energizing equipment for testing, maintenance, fault-clearing purposes. Switchgear hence forms an integral part of the transmission and distribution system. Some examples of switchgear include relays, indicating instruments, fuses, isolators and lightning arresters. Air insulated switchgear find use in data centers, mining, oil & gas, marine, as well as nuclear power applications.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: ABB Group,Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited,Eaton Corporation,EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn Bhd,Hyosung Group,Larsen & Toubro Limited,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,Toshiba International Corporation

The air insulated switchgear market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to significant developments in the field of renewable power generation and increasing investments in electrical networks. Moreover, expansion of transmission and distribution networks in remote and rural areas is further expected to boost the market growth. However, alternatives such as gas insulated switchgear are likely to hamper market growth. On the other hand, construction projects in developed countries showcase excellent growth opportunity for the key players operating in the air-insulated switchgear market during the forecast period.

The global air insulated switchgear market is segmented on the basis of voltage range, installation and application. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as less than 3kV, 3 kV-36 kV and more than 36 kV. The market on the basis of the installation, is classified as indoor and outdoor. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as industrial, infrastructure and transportation, transmission & distribution and others.

Air Insulated Switchgear Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

