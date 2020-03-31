Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026

Anti-money Laundering Service Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Anti-money Laundering Service industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Anti-money Laundering Service market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Targens, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Safe Banking Systems ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Anti-money Laundering Service Market Major Factors: Anti-money Laundering Service Market Overview, Anti-money Laundering Service Market Analysis by Application, Economic Impact on Market, Market Competition, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Anti-money Laundering Service Market Effect, Factors, Analysis, Anti-money Laundering Service Market Forecast, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders.

Summation of Anti-money Laundering Service Market: Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.

An important growth driver for this market is the increasing regulatory compliance requirements, which compels financial institutions to adopt AML software. The growing utilization of predictive analytics to reduce false results and to decrease the compliance cost of AML software is a trend that will impel market growth until the end of 2024. Europe to be the largest market for AML software during the forecast period. Though the Europe accounts for the largest market share, the APAC region is envisaged to witness the fastest growth during the predicted period. United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Anti-money Laundering Software. Factors such as the rising adoption of stringent AML regulations, increasing regulatory compliance, and the growing adoption of these solutions in emerging economies like China, Mid-east and India will propel the prospects for market growth in APAC during the estimated period.

USA, Canada, Germany, China and Ireland are now the key developers of AML software. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimizem, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consultingm, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin and EastNets are the key suppliers in the global AML software market. Top 10 took up about 2/3 of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up about than 50% of the Chinese market. Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

Based on Product Type, Anti-money Laundering Service market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Transaction Monitoring Software

♼ Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

♼ Customer Identity Management Software

♼ Compliance Management Software

♼ Others

Based on end users/applications, Anti-money Laundering Service market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Tier 1 Financial Institution

♼ Tier 2 Financial Institution

♼ Tier 3 Financial Institution

♼ Tier 4 Financial Institution

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Anti-money Laundering Service market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key insights of the Anti-money Laundering Service Market report:

❶ The report provides Key Statistics on the Market Status of the Anti-money Laundering Service market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

❷ The Anti-money Laundering Service market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

❸ The report presents the Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, and 2013-2020 market shares for key vendors.

❹ The total Anti-money Laundering Service market is further divided By Company, By Country, And By Application/Type for the competitive landscape analysis.

❺ The report estimates 2020-2026 market Development Trends of Anti-money Laundering Service industry.

❻ Analysis of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand, And Current Market Dynamics is also carried out

❼ The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Anti-money Laundering Service Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

