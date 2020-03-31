AUTOMOTIVE WHEEL SPEED SENSOR MARKET PROJECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 3.6% BY 2025 | CONTINENTAL, ROBERT BOSCH, HELLA, ZF, DENSO

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The global automotive wheel speed sensor market size was valued at $6,400.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,475.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025. The active segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,611.2 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $6,003.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive wheel speed sensor market.

The anti-lock braking system uses wheel speed sensor as a main component. The automotive wheel speed sensor market analysis is totally depend on the type & material used for its construction. A speed sensor is used to determine the acceleration or deceleration of the wheel. These sensors use a magnet, hall-effect sensor, a toothed wheel, and an electromagnetic coil to generate a signal. The rotation of the wheel or differential induces a magnetic field around the sensor. The fluctuations of this magnetic field generate a voltage in the sensor and passed on to the electronic control unit for the operation.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014175

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive wheel speed sensor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Ask for Discount at : https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014175

Table of Contents:

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4: AUTOMOTIVE WHEEL SPEED SENSOR MARKET, BY SENSOR TYPE

Chapter: 5: AUTOMOTIVE WHEEL SPEED SENSOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

Chapter: 6: AUTOMOTIVE WHEEL SPEED SENSOR MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter: 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014175

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.