Biofuel Additives Market 2020 Industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report

– Afton Chemical

– Biofuel Systems Group Ltd

– Chemiphase Ltd

– Chevron Oronite Company LLC

– Clariant AG

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Evonik Industries AG

– E-ZOIL

– Fuel Quality Services, Inc

– The Lubrizol Corporation

Biofuels additives are specialty chemicals that are used to enhance biofuel properties, improve engine performance, and reduce brake specific fuel consumption (BSFC). They play a crucial role in meeting international fuel standards. Biofuel additives such as ethanol, diethyl ether, n-butanol, and methanol are commonly used as biodiesel additives due to their high oxygen content. Biofuel additives in biodiesel blends have been found to improve combustion characteristics and combustion stability. The addition of anti-oxidant additives has also been responsible for the reduction in NOX emissions.

The global biofuel additives market is segmented on the basis of material, type, and end-user industry. On the basis of material, the biofuel additives market is segmented into, polyester, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyolefin, polyamide, polycarbonate, fluoropolymers, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, barrier films, safety & security films, decorative films, microporous films, and others. Based on end-user industry, the global biofuel additives market is segmented into, packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, construction, and others.

