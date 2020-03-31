CLOUD BPO MARKET OUTLOOK, GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION, MARKET SIZE & SHARE, COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS TO 2025

Cloud BPO market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 34801.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 94522.7 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2017 and 2025.



Global Cloud BPO Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years. One of the major reasons for high adoption of Cloud BPO is the reduction in the operational cost & agility offered by Cloud BPO. Cost advantage offered by Cloud BPO services is one of the main reasons that impacts the choice of the organizations with respect to traditional BPO services. It reduces the IT cost of the organizations by providing support and maintenance of the software and hardware. Also, a BPO itself is highly benefitted by the integration of cloud computing.

The BPO service providers are capable of leveraging the benefits of cloud computing by dropping down the processing time for data-intensive business processes of the organizations, and offering data processing workflow at a compact turnaround time. The Cloud BPOs are also highly benefitted in terms of flexibility of conveniently adding novel functions and features to their systems and effectively attain the transforming client demands. The global Cloud BPO market has been segmented on the basis of services into Human Resource, E-Commerce, Finance and Accounting, Customer Care, Sales & Marketing and Others. On the basis of vertical, the Cloud BPO market is categorized into BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Power & Energy, Consumer Electronics, and others. Geographically, the global Cloud BPO market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The key players profiled in the report are Firstsource Solutions Ltd., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, CA Inc., Atos SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Sungard, Accenture PLC, ADP LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Xerox Corp., and HPE.

