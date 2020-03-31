Cyber Insurance Market 2020-2025 Top Players by:AIG, Chubb, XL Group, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re Group, Berkshire Hathaway, AON, AXIS Insurance, Lockton, CNA, Travelers, BCS Insurance, Liberty Mutual

In 2017, the global Cyber Insurance market size was 2920 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.7% between 2018 and 2025.

This report studies the Cyber Insurance market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

With cyber-attacks becoming the norm these days, even threatening to expand into a global epidemic, cyber-risk insurers across the globe are seeing organizations and end users scramble for protection from possible data and information security disasters.

North America dominates the cyber insurance market and accounts for around 89% of the overall cyber insurance market in 2016. Mandatory legislation regarding cyber security in several U.S. states has led to higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies. Europe has very less penetration of cyber insurance liability policies as compared to that of the U.S. The European council has recently passed regulations regarding data protection and security, which are projected to be brought into effect in 2018. These regulations would oblige companies to purchase cyber insurance policies. Though Asia-Pacific accounts for negligible percentage share, it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in ransomware attacks.

Most cyber insurance writers have shifted their writings to standalone policies and away from packaged policies; we found that more than 67% of the $2.19 billion total direct premiums written in 2016 were on a standalone basis. Insurers view standalone policies as more efficient and effective than packaged policies.

The top 3 cyber insurance writers are American International Group (AIG), Chubb and XL Group; these 3 companies had a combined market share of over 30 percent in 2016. The top 15 writers of cyber in this report held approximately 64 percent of the market in 2016.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

• AIG

• Chubb

• XL Group

• Beazley

• Allianz

• Zurich Insurance

• Munich Re Group

• Berkshire Hathaway

• AON

• AXIS Insurance

• Lockton

• CNA

• Travelers

• BCS Insurance

• Liberty Mutual

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Stand-alone Cyber Insurance

• Packaged Cyber Insurance

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

• Financial Institutions

• Retail and Wholesale

• Healthcare

• Business Services

• Manufacturing

• Technology

• Others

The study objectives of this report are:

• To study and forecast the market size of Cyber Insurance in global market.

• To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

• To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

• To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Cyber Insurance market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

