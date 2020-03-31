Europe Air Ambulance Services Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

An air ambulance flight is a safe and comfortable mode of transportation for patients who are critically sick and unable to travel long distance using other mode of transport. An air ambulance is a business class aircraft, which is precisely equipped with advanced medical appliances to provide urgent medical assistance for patients. In the present market scenario, the companies are rigorously working towards the improvement of air ambulance services. The Europe air ambulance services market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The readiness of the service providers in air ambulance services market in Europe is urging the European population to opt for the air ambulance services in case of road accidents, which is catalyzing the growth of air ambulance services market

The air ambulance service providers in Europe offering medical repatriation service is rising, and thus, coupling this factor with the increase in demand for medical service in European countries is enabling the service providers to experience growth in their annual revenues. The significant rise in the medical repatriation services is foreseen to surge in the coming years, thereby boosting the air ambulance services market. Also, growing demand for medical repatriation services from, in, and out of Europe is driving the air ambulance services market in the region.

Service Model Insights

The Europe Air Ambulance Services market, by application, is segmented into hospital based, government run, and independent. The availability of a wide variety of service models enables patient parties to opt for the easiest possible and financially convenient services. Although the benefits of all the service models are similar, they differ from each other with regard to pricing. The presence of a large number of independent air ambulance service providers across countries has led the independent services segment to dominate the European air ambulance services market.

Strategic Insights

Product development strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their business and meet the growing demand. Players present in the Europe air ambulance services market adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name. Few of the recent developments are listed below;

2019: Quick Air Jet Charter introduced an upgrade to its eight Hamilton T1 ICU transport ventilators. This development is expected to support the expansion of air ambulance services.

2019: Russian State Corporation Rostec delivered the first batch of aviation equipment – four Ansat helicopters and four Mi-8 helicopters in medical configuration

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By Type

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By Service Model

Hospital Based

Government Run

Independent

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By End User

Domestic

International

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiles

Aero Medical Ambulance Service

Aero-Dienst GmbH

Airlec Air Espace

European Air Ambulance

Flightserve International

IAS Medical

Medical Air Service

Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Capital Air Ambulance

