Fuel Cell Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2027

Fuel Cell fundamentally uses oxygen and hydrogen and convert it into water through chemical reaction and produces electricity, without combustion. A device which generates electricity by emitting water, and heat. They are considered as next best clean-energy device. Rise in demand for fuel cells is directly proportion to rise in demand for electric vehicles because as per the rules prescribed by government for pollution control. More to it, a renewable resource, free from carbon and there is no need to recharge because it is produced using water and hydrogen.

Whereas, this technology is expensive because hydrogen fuel is not easily available even though transportation of hydrogen is not a cost-effective way to get vehicles or equipment refilled and for that infrastructure is growing but slowly. Apart from this, more research and development is on progress related to safer and with high density storage of hydrogen in automobiles by improving the capacity of fuel systems which will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years. Provides base load power.

Leading Fuel Cell Market Players:

Plug Power Inc.

Hydrogenics

ClearCell Power

Nedstack

Ballard Power Systems

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Doosan Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Powercell Sweden AB

SFC Energy AG

