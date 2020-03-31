Global E-cigarette and Vaping Market 2020-2025 Production, Revenue and Consumption By Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco, International, NicQuid

This report presents the worldwide E-cigarette and Vaping market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

E-cigarette is a battery-operated device that is considered as a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. The industry is non-uniformly regulated as effects of the devices are under review. Large tobacco companies have flourished by introducing these devices through various brands that cater to different requirements, thereby enhancing quality and level of customization of the products.

The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of these products among millennials. Moreover, availability of a variety of e-cigarette options is another factor projected to provide a tremendous push to the market over the forecast period.

The E-cigarette and Vaping market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-cigarette and Vaping.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Altria Group, Inc.

• British American Tobacco

• Imperial Brands

• International Vapor Group

• Japan Tobacco

• International

• NicQuid

• Philip Morris International Inc.

• R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

• Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

• Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

E-cigarette and Vaping Breakdown Data by Type

• Disposable

• Rechargeable

• Modular Devices

E-cigarette and Vaping Breakdown Data by Application

• Online

• Retail

E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Region

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Other Regions

The study objectives are:

• To analyze and research the global E-cigarette and Vaping status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

• To present the key E-cigarette and Vaping manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

• To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-cigarette and Vaping market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Regions

Chapter Five: E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global E-cigarette and Vaping Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

