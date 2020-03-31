GLOBAL GATE DRIVER IC MARKET GROWING AT A A CAGR OF 6.3% BY 2025 – INFINEON, NXP, RENESAS, STMICROELECTRONICS, TOSHIBA,TEXAS

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Global Gate Driver IC Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The global gate driver IC market size is expected to reach $2,040.4 million in 2025, from $1,260.5 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

A gate driver IC is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor. A gate driver IC can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module and consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

Gate driver ICs are well-suited for several applications such as major home appliances, industrial motor drives, solar invertors, UPS, switched mode power supplies, high-voltage lightning, and others. In addition, the use of power transistors in various renewable energy systems has accelerated the adoption of gate driver ICs among various manufacturers. Increase in usage of silicon carbide gate drivers and gallium nitrite gate drivers ensures advanced protection from short circuit.

The key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, Texas Instrument, ROHM Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Semtech.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global gate driver IC along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Table of Contents:

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY TRANSISTOR TYPE

Chapter: 5: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIAL

Chapter: 6: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY MODE OF ATTACHMENT

Chapter: 7: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY ISOLATION TECHNIQUE

Chapter: 8: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter: 9: GATE DRIVER IC MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter: 10: COMPANY PROFILE

