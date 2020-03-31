Global HVAC Drives Industry Analysis by type and Application Investment Feasibility Share Growth Overview 2025

The HVAC Drives market was valued at 2350 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 3140 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HVAC Drives.

This report studies the HVAC Drives market, The Drive designed specifically for HVAC applications, drives are installed on a daily basis in various heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and water-boosting applications in new and existing buildings and infrastructural systems all over the world. They enhance air quality and indoor comfort levels, improve control and energy-saving possibilities, ensure better asset protection, reduce maintenance costs and increase reliability.

ABB, Siemens, Danfoss Drives, Schneider Electric, Emerson (Nidec), Mitsubishi Electric are major players in the HVAC Drives in 2016. ABB dominated with 18.03% production value share. Market polarization of products is more serious.

On the basis of region, USA is the largest market segment of HVAC Drives, with a revenue market share nearly 28.79% in 2016, which has great market potential in the future.

HVAC Drives used in industry including Air Handling Units, Cooling Towers and Pumps. Report data showed that 65.75% of the HVAC Drives market demand in Air Handling Units in 2016.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

Danfoss Drives

Schneider Electric

Emerson (Nidec)

Mitsubishi Electric

General Electric

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Yaskawa

Toshiba

WEG SA

Eaton

HVAC Drives Breakdown Data by Type

Below 10 KW

10~100 KW

Above 100 KW

HVAC Drives Breakdown Data by Application

Air Handling Units

Cooling Towers

Pumps

HVAC Drives Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global HVAC Drives status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key HVAC Drives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of HVAC Drives market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

