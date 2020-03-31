Global InfiniBand Industry Analysis by type and Application Investment Feasibility Share Growth Overview 2023

InfiniBand specification is low-latency, high-bandwidth interconnect which has also usage in different input/output networks including storage area networks and cluster networks. Thousands of data centers, high-performance compute clusters and embedded applications are additionally propelling the market.

The Global InfiniBand market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Asia and Middle East, Europe and Latin America. Particularly North America , is one of the fastest growing markets for InfiniBand, which the maximum growth rate followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that InfiniBand will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global InfiniBand market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of InfiniBand market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Data Rate

Double Data Rate

Fourteen Data Rate

Enhanced Data Rate

Segmentation by application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Mellanox

Intel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global InfiniBand market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of InfiniBand market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global InfiniBand players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the InfiniBand with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of InfiniBand submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

