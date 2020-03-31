Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Strategic Key Players 2020: ABB, Beacon Power, Hydrostor, EnerVault

Grid Scale Energy Storage Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Grid Scale Energy Storage industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Grid Scale Energy Storage market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( ABB, Beacon Power, Hydrostor, EnerVault, GE, Samsung SDI, S&C Electric, SustainX ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Summation of Grid Scale Energy Storage Market: Grid energy storage is a collection of methods used to store electrical energy on a large scale within an electrical power grid. Electrical energy is stored during times when production (especially from intermittent power plants such as renewable electricity sources such as wind power, tidal power, solar power) exceeds consumption, and returned to the grid when production falls below consumption.

A variety of grid scale energy storage technologies are known to the industry and can be broadly categorized based on the type of energy being stored. Pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) is a well-established energy storage technique; however, because of known challenges, various other energy storage techniques, backed by public and private lending, have surfaced over the last decade. For a market such as energy storage, which is linked to the economy of a country, initiatives related to policy decisions and mass awareness play a key role in the growth. Some countries have introduced reforms / amendments in the policies to encourage the market for energy storage, while others are still debating on it. The White House Summit 2016 is a recent example of such initiatives. At the summit, a range of utility, industry and government storage commitments were highlighted to signify the importance of this subject. Post this, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) started working on re-evaluating some of the policies to encourage energy storage in the US.

At the time of release of this study, policies favoring renewable energy over other sources were in place in about 50 countries. The common theme across these policies is priority dispatch of electricity from renewable sources, special feed-in tariffs, quota obligations for renewable energy and energy tax exemptions. In addition, legal bindings / agreements, such asCOP21, to tackle climate change are encouraging the use of renewable energy, which, in turn, is likely to drive the energy storage industry.

♼ Pumped Hydroelectric Storage System

♼ Thermal Storage

♼ Battery Storage

♼ Compressed Air Energy Storage

♼ Flywheel Storage

♼ Molten Salt Storage

♼ Mechanical Energy

♼ Chemical Energy

♼ Electrochemical Energy

♼ Thermal Energy

♼ Electromagnetic Energy

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

