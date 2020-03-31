Hemp Derivatives Market Top Key Players, Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2019 Trends and Forecasts 2027

The Hemp Derivatives Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Hemp derivatives market with detailed market segmentation by type, appplication, and geography. The global hemp derivatives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hemp derivatives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global hemp derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the hemp derivatives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., BevCanna Enterprises Inc., Canopy Growth, Hemp Oil Canada, HEXO Corp., MediPharm Labs Corp., OrganiGram Holdings, The Cronos Group, The Green Organic Dutchman, The Valens Company

Industrial hemp is a strain of the plant called Cannabis sativa species, which is cultivated specifically for the industrial uses of its derived products. It is refined into a variety of commercial items, including paper, textiles, clothing, biodegradable plastics, paint, insulation, biofuel, food, and animal feed. According to Health Canada industrial hemp includes Cannabis plants and plant parts, of any variety, that contains 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or less in the leaves and flowering heads. Manufacturers are offering hemp oil, hemp fiber, and other derivatives for global customers. Hemp seeds can be consumed raw, made into dried sprout powder, ground into hemp meal, and sprouted. Hemp seeds are used for baking, can also be used for beverages such as hemp milk and tisanes. Hemp oil is produced through cold-pressed from the seed and is high in unsaturated fatty acids. A 100-gram of hulled hemp seeds contains 586 calories. Also, it contains 5% water, 5% carbohydrates, 49% total fat, and 31% protein. Due to the wider application and nutritional benefits of hemp derivatives, this market is growing.

The hemp derivatives market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits related to hemp derivatives and growing cultivation of industrial hemp. Also, hemp derivatives find its applications in several end-use industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, animal feed, industrial, and others, which is further driving the demand of the market. Significant growth in the food processing industries in emerging countries is also adding inputs to the growth of the hemp derivatives market. However, climatic changes may hamper the cultivation of hemp plants; also, uncertain economic conditions and fluctuation in the demand-supply of hemp derivatives may impact the growth of this market. Nevertheless, with the growing demand for hemp derivatives form various end-use industries, market players have the opportunity to invest in this market.

