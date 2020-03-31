Insulation Monitoring Devices Market worth USD 748 Million by 2023 | Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The Global report titled “Insulation Monitoring Devices Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Insulation Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow from US$ 579 Million in 2018 to US$ 748 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

The market report of Insulation Monitoring Devices identifies key market players as ABB (Switzerland), Littelfuse (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Bender (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Viper Innovations (UK), Cirprotec (Spain), and E. Dold & Sohne (Germany). The other important companies in the market are Hakel (Czech Republic), Martens (GHM Group), Muuntosahko Oy (Finland), PPO-Elektroniikka Oy (Finland), Megacon (Norway), Wei Dian Union (Hubei) Technology (China), and DEIF (Denmark).

“Insulation monitoring devices with response time ≤7 s to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The insulation monitoring devices with adjustable response time of up to 5–7s have seen greater adoption in the past 5 years and are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. RGG804, an insulation monitoring device from Bender has the time delay of 0.5–5 s. This can be set to adjust according to the applications. The device is suitable for AC, 3AC, and DC IT systems of up to 500 V.

“Healthcare application to register high CAGR in insulation monitoring devices market during forecast period”

The use of insulation monitoring devices in the healthcare sector is mainly driven by the standards laid down for the correct operations of IT supply systems used in this sector. In healthcare applications, the unearthed systems are used for the power supply of electrical instruments and systems used in surgical applications, life-supporting equipment, and other instruments surrounding patients. Such systems are basically used in intensive care units (ICUs) and operation theatres. The implementation of such functions in the insulation monitoring devices can be ensured by the external communication of the devices based on the RS485 standards.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–36%, Tier 2–44%, and Tier 3 –20%

By Designation: C-level Executives–17%, Directors–44%, and Others –39%

By Region: North America–35%, Europe –32%, Asia Pacific –21%, South America–7%, and Middle East & Africa – 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and forecast the insulation monitoring devices market, in terms of value, on the basis of response time, application and geography

To forecast the size of the market for various segments with regard to 4 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with regard to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments in the market

To analyze growth strategies such as acquisition, contract, expansion, and recognition of the key players in the market

To strategically profile key players, comprehensively analyze their core competencies, and describe the competitive landscape of the market

Competitive Landscape of Insulation Monitoring Devices Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking of Insulation Monitoring Devices Market Players, 2017

2.1 Product Launch

2.2 Acquisition

2.3 Expansion and Recognition

2.4 Contract