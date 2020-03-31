IT Education and Training Market Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023
IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C, B2G, and B2B training.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IT Education and Training will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global IT Education and Training market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Education and Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- B2C
- B2G
Segmentation by application:
- It Infrastructure Training
- Enterprise Application
- Software Training
- Cyber Security Training
- Database
- Big Data Training
- Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- SkillSoft
- ExecuTrain
- CGS
- FireBrand
- NIIT
- CTU Training Solutions
- Global Knowledge
- QA
- Learning Tree International
- Infosec Institute
- Onlc
- NetCom Learning
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global IT Education and Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of IT Education and Training market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global IT Education and Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the IT Education and Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of IT Education and Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
