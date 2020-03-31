Laser Technology Market Projected to Reach US$ 16.9 Billion by 2024

The Global report titled “Laser Technology Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The overall Laser Technology Market is expected to grow from US$ 12.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 16.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.65%.

The market for “others” laser type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the overall laser technology market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for several lasers including X-ray laser, dye laser, excimer laser, argon laser, chemical laser, and helium-neon laser.Applications such as in dense plasmas, X-ray microscopy, medical imaging, aerospace & defense, and surface research boost demand for X-ray lasers;the ability to generate light pulses of various wavelengths drives excimer lasers’ demand.

Laser processing application accounts for the largest share of the laser technology market. The leading position of laser processing, in terms of market size, can be attributed to its ability to provide better quality and reliability and more precise output than conventional mechanical methods. Laser processing involves using laser for applications such as materials processing, micro processing, and advanced processing.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 =35%, Tier 2 =45%, and Tier 3 =20%

By Designation: C Level = 35%, Director Level=25%, andOthers=40%

By Region: North America =45%, Europe =20%, APAC =30%, and RoW = 5%

Study Objectives:

To analyze opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the safety laser scanners market

To define, describe, and forecast the safety laser scanners market on the basis of product type, product range, application, end-user industry, and geography

To forecast the safety laser scanners market, in terms of value, for the concerned segments with regard to 4 main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the safety laser scanners market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To study the complete value chain and allied industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the safety laser scanners landscape

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, as well as detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, product and service launches, partnerships, contracts, and agreements in the safety laser scanners market

Competitive Landscape of Laser Technology Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis of Laser Technology Market Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Contracts/Partnerships/Agreements/Collaboration

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Mergers/Acquisitions

3.4 Product Launches

The market report of Laser Technology identifies key market players as Coherent (US), IPG Photonics (US), Trumpf (Germany), Lumentum (US), Jenoptik (US), Novanta (US), Lumibird (France), LaserStar (US), Epilog Laser (US), MKS Instruments (US).