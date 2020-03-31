Mobile Biometrics Market 2020: Overview Major Players by Apple, Nuance Communications, Safran, M2SYS Technology, 3M Cogent, Precise Biometric, Crossmatch, Aware, Applied Recognition, EyeVerify, Fulcrum Biometrics
In 2018, the global Mobile Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
• Apple
• Nuance Communications
• Safran
• M2SYS Technology
• 3M Cogent
• Precise Biometric
• Crossmatch
• Aware
• Applied Recognition
• EyeVerify
• Fulcrum Biometrics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
• Fingerprint Readers
• Scanners
• Cameras
• Software
Market segment by Application, split into
• Health Care
• Finance
• Tourism
• Entry Management
• Judicial Appraisal
• Military
• Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
• United States
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
• To analyze global Mobile Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
• To present the Mobile Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.
• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Points from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Biometrics Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Biometrics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 Nuance Communications
12.2.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Biometrics Introduction
12.2.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Mobile Biometrics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.3 Safran
12.3.1 Safran Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Biometrics Introduction
12.3.4 Safran Revenue in Mobile Biometrics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Safran Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
