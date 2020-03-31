Mobile Robots Market to grow at 23.71% CAGR during 2018-2023

The Global report titled “Mobile Robots Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Mobile Robots Market is expected to grow from US$ 18.7 Billion in 2018 to US$ 54.1 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.71% during the forecast period.

Software used in a robotic system is basically a set of coded commands and list of instructions that are proposed to program robots according to the task required to be done by them. Owing to technological advancements, robot OEMs have started integrating data analytics platforms such as big data analysis and predictive analysis with the robotic system.

This market witnessed a sudden growth at the end of 2016 after the announcement of exemption regulations under the 333 Act from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), US. Further, the new set of rules and regulations under Part107 of FAA launched in June 2016 contributed to the relaxation of mandates for commercial drone operators specifically, owing to which the market for robots operating in the aerial environment dominate the mobile robots market currently, and the market for these robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3 –20%

By Designation: C-level Executives–35%, Directors–25%, and Others –40%

By Region: North America–45%, Europe –20%, AsiaPacific –30%, and RoW –5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the mobile robots market

To define, describe, and forecast the mobile robots market , in terms of value, segmented on the basis of type, operating environment, component, application, and region

, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of type, operating environment, component, application, and region To define, describe, and forecast the mobile robots market for type and application in terms of volume

To forecast the market size, in terms of value, for application segment with regard to 4 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and RoW

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To provide a detailed overview of the value chain pertaining to the mobile robots market

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market

Competitive Landscape of Mobile Robots Market:

1 Introduction

2 Mobile Robots Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.3 Expansions

3.4 Contracts and Agreements

3.5 Acquisitions

The market report of Mobile Robots identifies key market players as Northrop Grumman (US), Honda Motor (Japan), Softbank (Japan), iRobot (US), DJI (China), Lockheed Martin (US), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), KUKA (Germany), Bluefin Robotics (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Parrot (France), 3DR (US), GeckoSystems (US), LG (South Korea), Amazon Robotics (US), Mayfield Robotics (US), Promobot (Russia), Bluefrog Robotics (France), LEGO (Denmark), and ECA Group (France).