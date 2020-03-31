Nigeria Wireline Service Market to 2027: New Monthly Subscription Plan Is Now at Priced Cheaper Than Regular Market Research Report

Wireline services usually refer to cabling technologies used for well-intervention in the oil and gas industry, well monitoring operations providing petro-physical data that are further helpful in managing process parameters. The tools inserted into logging, pipe recovery, and completion. These services require less labor and are very similar devices that consume less time for both wirelines and slicklines, work-over, and logging efforts. The wireline services applications include Wireline Interference, Wireline Monitoring, Wireline Completion, Recovery, and more. The wireline service market is driven by factors such as significant investments in development of oil & gas pipeline infrastructure in Nigeria and discoveries of new oil & gas reserves, but legal hurdles resulting in delay of oil & gas projects is anticipated to restrain the wireline service market growth during the forecast period. Despite of this, government initiatives for commercialization of oil & gas sector in Nigeria is anticipated to boost the wireline service market in the forecast period.

Market Insights

Discoveries of New Oil & Gas Reserves

The country is witnessing discoveries of new oil & gas. For instance, in 2019, the government discovered one billion of crude oil in the North-East part of Nigeria. Also, in September 2019, Nigerian-based Oando PLC discovered new gas reserves that amount to ~1 trillion cubic feet of gas as well as 60 million barrels of related condensate. Moreover, in 2018, Shell discovered ~1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas as well as 50 million barrels of associate condensate in Eastern Nigeria. Moreover, in 2019, Eni, an Italian-based Energy company, discovered gas and condensate find onshore Niger Delta. Such discoveries signify the untapped opportunity that can be offered in the near future, which will provide a boost to the wireline service market in the coming years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009679/request-trial

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative is a strategy basically adopted by the companies to expand their footprint across the world and meet the growing demand of their customers. The market players present in Nigeria wireline service market are mainly focusing towards development of advanced and efficient products. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company maintain its brand name.

Wireline service Market – By Wireline Type

Slickline

Electric Line

Wireline service Market – By Application

On-shore

Off-shore

Wireline service Market – By Service Type

Wireline Logging

Pipe Recovery Service

Perforation Service

Production Logging

Others

Company Profiles

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

NexTier Oilfield Services, Inc.

MB Petroleum Services LLC

Weatherford International plc

Geoplex

Wireline Engineering Limited

Baker Hughes Company

Schlumberger Limited

SGS SA

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009679/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]