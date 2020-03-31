North America Adult Diaper Market Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Adult Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America adult diaper market reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2019. North America represents one of the leading adult diaper markets globally, owing to its growing geriatric population. Diapers are currently available in a wide variety and have become necessary for adults with conditions like mobility impairment, incontinence or severe diarrhea. Furthermore, some of the leading manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the quality of the inner lining with vitamin E, aloe vera and other skin-friendly compounds and increasing the fluid absorption and retention capacities. For instance, Kimberly Clark Corporation, an American multinational personal care corporation, is developing eco-friendly and disposable adult diapers using environmentally preferred fibers (EPF), which help in conserving biodiversity. The company has also introduced thinner diapers that can be worn discreetly to attract more customers. Along with this, the awareness campaigns by manufacturers to remove the stigma attached to urinary incontinence represent another major growth-inducing factor. This has also helped in educating consumers about the advantages offered by adult diapers, which is expected to boost the sales of their across the region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.3 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Store

Online Store

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Market Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

UNICHARM CORP/S ADR OTCMKTS: (UNICY)

Kimberly Clark Corp NYSE: (KMB)

Paul Hartmann AG OTCMKTS: (PLHNF)

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR OTCMKTS: (SVCBY)

Attends Healthcare Group Ltd.

