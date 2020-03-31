Perforating Gun Market 2020: Comprehensive Study Explore How Industry Will Grow by 2027

Global Perforating Gun Market – Scope of the Report

The perforating gun is a device that is intended to provide effective flow communication between the cased wellbore and a productive reservoir. The device is used for punching a pattern of perforation in the well’s cement liner to enable the reservoir connection to be made. An increase in the average well depth over the years is expected to promote the growth of the perforating gun market during the forecast period. Also, the reperforation of old wells would generate growth prospects for the key players operating in the market.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Core Laboratories, DynaEnergetics (DMC), Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., Hunting PLC, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger Limited, Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co., Ltd., Tassaroli S.A., Yellow Jacket Oil Tools

The perforating gun market is anticipated to progress rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising oil and gas production coupled with shale gas exploration. Also, the growing complexity of reservoir conditions is likely to fuel market growth. A shift in focus towards renewable energy is a restraining factor for the perforating gun market. On the other hand, with advances in perforation technologies, manufacturers can expect significant opportunities in the perforating gun market over the coming years.

The global perforating gun market is segmented on the basis of gun type, well type, and well pressure. Based on gun type, the market is segmented as wireline conveyed casing, through tubing strip, through tubing hollow carrier, and tubing conveyed perforating. On the basis of the well type, the market is segmented as vertical and horizontal. The market on the basis of the well pressure is classified as high pressure and low pressure.

Perforating Gun Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

