Safety Laser Scanner Market worth US$ 406 Million by 2023 | Leuze Electronics GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation and Others.

The overall safety laser scanner market is expected to grow from US$ 304 Million in 2018 to US$ 406 Million by 2023, at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The overall safety laser scanner market is expected to grow from US$ 304 Million in 2018 to US$ 406 Million by 2023, at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The market report of Safety Laser Scanner identifies key market players as Leuze Electronics GmbH (Germany), OMRON Corporation(Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), SICK AG (Germany), Banner Engineering (US), Hans Turck (US), Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd. (Japan), IDEC Corporation (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Datalogiv SpA (Italy), Arcus Automation Private Limited(India), and ReeR SpA (Italy).

A wide range of safety laser scanners is available in the market with a protective field range of less than 3m, and they have been categorized within the short-range segment. In general, safety laser scanners, within a short range, offer 1m, 2m, and 3m of protective field. Key players offering short-range safety laser scanners include SICK, Leuze, OMRON, and Reer. For instance, SICK offers S300 Professional safety laser scanners that offer a protective field of just about 2m or 3m coupled with a scanning angle of 270° proving it to be an ideal solution for applications such as protection of automatic guided vehicles with direction and speed-based protective field switching and for protection and navigation support on automatic guided vehicles.

Safety laser scanners are used widely in the automotive manufacturing industry. Laser-based safety scanners are an ideal choice to ensure safety of the machine and the operator or the user while on the production floor. Safety laser scanners are used in the automotive industry to safeguard hazardous areas. Many players offer safety laser scanners for use in the automotive industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =18%, Tier 2 =22%, and Tier 3 =60%

By Designation: C-Level Executives =21%, Directors=35%, and Others =44%

By Region: North America = 22%, Europe = 26%, APAC =39%, and RoW =13%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To study the complete value chain and allied industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the safety laser scanners landscape

To analyze opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the safety laser scanners market

To define, describe, and forecast the safety laser scanners market on the basis of product type, product range, application, end-user industry, and geography

To forecast the safety laser scanners market , in terms of value, for the concerned segments with regard to 4 main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the safety laser scanners market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, as well as detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, product and service launches, partnerships, contracts, and agreements in the safety laser scanners market

Competitive Landscape of Safety Laser Scanner Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Awards

3.2 Joint Ventures

3.3 Expansion