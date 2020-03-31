Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market 2024: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

The Global report titled “Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Semiconductor IP Market is expected to grow from US$ 4.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 6.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.78%.

The market report of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) identifies key market players as ARM Holdings (UK), Synopsys (US), Cadence (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), Lattice Semiconductor (US), CEVA (US), Rambus (US), Mentor Graphics (US), eMemory (Taiwan), and Sonics (US).

The processor IP market is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Processor IPs have several use cases in consumer electronics and automotive verticals, which also cost high. These are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment systems in automobile sector. These processors are mainly classified into 3 major processing units such as microprocessor unit (MPU), microcontroller unit (MCU), and digital signal processor (DSP).

The semiconductor IP market for automotive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of semiconductor IP in the automotive sector is due to increasing application of microprocessor units (MPUs), microcontroller units (MCUs), sensors, analog integrated circuits (ICs), interfaces, and memory in autonomous and premium cars. Approximately 100 processors are used in a high-end automobile, which makes it a flourishing applications segment in the semiconductor IP market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 55%

By Designation: Directors -40%,C-Level Executives – 25%,and Others– 35%

By Region: Americas – 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 50%, and RoW – 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the global semiconductor IP market

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global semiconductor IP market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of design IP, IP source, vertical, and geography.

To forecast the market size for various segments with regard to 4 main regions—Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To provide a detailed overview of the value chain in the semiconductor IP market

To strategically analyze the micro-markets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To strategically profile key players, comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies, and detailed competitive leadership mapping for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as contracts, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and research and development (R&D) in the overall semiconductor IP market

Competitive Landscape of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches & Developments

3.2 Collaborations

3.3 Partnerships & Agreements

3.4 Acquisitions & Expansion