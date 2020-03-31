Smart Greenhouse Market 2020 expected to grow at high CAGR and forecast to 2027

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – Scope of the Report

The global airspace is experiencing a huge demand for air travel in terms of commercial aircraft. This is leading the airlines and defense forces to keep their fleets ready with the latest technology and ensure robust components integrated. Refurbishment of existing commercial aircraft is a major trend prevailing in the aviation industry at present. The trend is expected to surge over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the aircraft component suppliers and the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) companies. The refurbishment of aircraft includes engine, landing gears, radars and antennas among others. The USM suppliers ensure the availability of some of the major aircraft components at lesser costs and higher reliability, which is increasing the interest among the aircraft manufacturers.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR Corp, AFI KLM & E&M, Delta Material Services, GA Telesis, LLC, General Electric, Liebherr Group, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

The competition in aircraft MRO business segments is intensifying day-by-day, thereby threatening the traditional maintenance, repair, and overhaul business modules. The disruptions in the aircraft MRO business segment are majorly catered by an increasing number of companies in the segment using advanced technologies, increasing the number of aircraft fleet, and reduction in the price of MRO services. Engine and airframe are the two critical components driving the aircraft MRO business segment. Rising demand for repair and replacement of airframe components and engine components has led to the rise in the adoption of used serviceable materials among the MRO service providers.

Within the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

